Data Facts Upholds Commitment To Strengthening Data Security, Passes SOC 2® Type 2 Examination

Data Facts is SOC 2 Type 2 certified by the AICPA

Data Facts, a provider of national and international background screening solutions, has again successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Data Facts announces another year of successfully passing the System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination. This examination focuses on the controls related to Security, Availability, and Confidentiality for background screening services. This accomplishment further strengthens Data Facts' longstanding commitment to maintaining excellence in compliance throughout their impressive 35-year history.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type 2 examination provides reasonable assurance to users about the suitability of the design of the company's controls placed into operation along with their operating effectiveness against the relevant Trust Services Criteria for a period of time.

Since their establishment in 1989, Data Facts has consistently prioritized the maintenance of robust data security practices for their clients, who depend on the company for trustworthy background screening services.

"We strongly believe that obtaining a SOC 2 Report not only provides us with a competitive edge but also underscores the paramount importance of safeguarding all personally identifiable information," says Johnna Leeds, Sr. Vice President of Compliance at Data Facts. "Our unwavering dedication to data protection is ingrained in our business practices, benefiting both our clients and vendors. Through our diligent efforts, we ensure that the data entrusted to us remains secure. The validation provided by the SOC 2 report further solidifies our commitment to delivering exceptional service, maintaining accountability, and upholding the highest ethical and operational standards."

Data Facts enlisted 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA firm, to perform the third-party SOC examination.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. Working with Data Facts is an investment not only in your business but also in an invaluable partnership. As pioneers in the industry, Data Facts is passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. We leverage technology to amplify our efforts, but also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that's returned quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is a relationship-focused cybersecurity and compliance firm offering integrated compliance solutions customized to meet your business' needs. We work with organizations that are seeking to assure data security, privacy, compliance, and processing integrity. Our open communication policy helps to facilitate a more thorough assessment of an organization's IT security.

