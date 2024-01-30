National Kidney Foundation Innovation Fund Invests In Immunofree

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ~ Collaboration aims to revolutionize kidney transplantation outcomes by liberating patients from immunosuppressive medications. ~

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) announced today its latest strategic investment through its NKF Innovation Fund. The fund will support ImmunoFree, a pioneering biomedical company dedicated to reshaping the landscape of organ transplantation by eliminating the need for immunosuppressive medications.

Founded in 2023, ImmunoFree is accelerating the development of stem cell transplant technology to eliminate the need for immunosuppressive medications. Their mission is to empower transplant recipients to lead longer, healthier lives free from the burdensome side effects associated with these required transplant medications. ImmunoFree is at the forefront of groundbreaking research and development that will usher in a new era of transplant medicine.

Led by a team of experienced professionals deeply committed to transforming the field of transplantation, ImmunoFree brings together cutting-edge scientific research, innovative technologies, and a patient-centric approach. The company aims to provide transplant recipients with a life-changing alternative that ensures the body's acceptance of the new organ without compromising overall health. ImmunoFree's technology will be especially beneficial to expanding transplant access and longevity in socio-economically disadvantaged populations where adherence to rigorous post-transplant medication and appointment schedules is challenging.

"More than 15 years ago, we embarked on a mission to solve the pervasive problem of incompatible living donors in order to facilitate more living donor kidney transplants," said Garet Hil, Cofounder and CEO of ImmunoFree. "Through the formation and growth of the National Kidney Registry, we have solved this problem. With the launch of ImmunoFree, we intend to solve the problems related to chronic immunosuppression, by eliminating the need for immunosuppressive medications for transplant recipients."

One of the pivotal benefits of ImmunoFree's innovative approach is the promise of prolonged organ life and a significant reduction in the patient's risk of cancer and other side effects associated with immunosuppression. By eliminating the need for immunosuppressive medications, ImmunoFree not only enhances the quality of life for transplant recipients but also addresses critical concerns related to the long-term well-being of these individuals.

"In a post COVID world, solving the issues raised by immunosuppressive medications for transplant patients has never been more critical," said Kevin Longino, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation and a kidney transplant recipient. "ImmunoFree's goals align perfectly with NKF's commitment to advancing kidney health and improving the lives of transplant patients."

This collaboration signifies the NKF's ongoing commitment to investing in innovative solutions that will improve the lives of kidney disease patients and advance kidney health. The NKF's Innovation Fund has a track record of supporting groundbreaking companies, including Klinrisk , and Diatiro , to enhance health equity through cutting-edge technology.

Launched in 2021, the NKF Innovation Fund works to accelerate funding, development, and commercialization of therapies that kidney patients need and deserve. The fund invests in early to mid-stage companies that are developing innovative, patient-centric kidney therapies. The long-term goals of the NKF Innovation Fund are to prevent kidney disease, eliminate the transplant waitlist, and provide better, safer treatments for dialysis patients so they can live fuller and more productive lives. For more information about the NKF Innovation Fund, please visit kidney/innovationfund .

