Researching Annuity Issuer Safety: A Live Q&A Webinar With Annuity Research & Consulting (ARC)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Annuity Research & Consulting (ARC), an advice-only Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) providing expert annuity due diligence services, announced a free 60-minute interactive webinar to be held on 2/14/2024 at 3:00 EST, entitled“Cause For Question: Researching Safest Available Annuities”.The session will feature forensic accountant Tom Gober, CFE who will answer attendee questions and provide expert tips for evaluating potentially significant differences in creditworthiness amongst annuity issuers.Says ARC's Michelle Richter-Gordon:“Tom Gober's TSR score is a means of helping lay ERISA fiduciaries, and the advisors/consultants who serve them, grasp the complexities inherent in an objective, thorough and analytical annuity due diligence process for evaluating counterparty risk, as is required of annuity recommendations made under ERISA"This recorded webinar is RSVP-only. Participants registering for this session are expected to join with questions derived from ARC's previous webinar on the subject, available on YouTube, atReaders are invited to register for this session at the link below:ARC looks forward to sharing this important and timely discussion with fiduciaries and stewards prudently considering annuities within an ERISA context

