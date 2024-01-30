“Built To Finish” By Steven Pivnik Is Available For Purchase Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Visit StevenPivnik to pick up a copy of“Built to Finish.”

Pivnik hopes to inspire and motivate anyone who feels they have hit a wall.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Built to Finish: How to Go the Distance in Business and in Life” ( ) (Greenleaf Book Group Press, Jan. 30, 2024) is available for purchase today. In“Built to Finish,” serial entrepreneur, speaker, IRONMAN athlete, and AIP Advisory ( ) founder Steven Pivnik ( ) seeks to motivate entrepreneurs who have hit a wall, sharing lessons he learned going from college dropout to successful entrepreneur and accomplished athlete.In“Built to Finish,” Pivnik shares ( ) how:Embracing the grind of work and life allows you to finish the raceShowing up rather than slowing down builds enduranceTo pace yourself on and off the track to avoid overtraining syndromeYou can make your own luck through hard work and good decisions“Built to Finish” shows that when you tap into your strengths and experiences, nothing can prevent you from achieving your goals.“I have lived a limitless life, one that recognizes that you can accomplish nearly anything - even miracles - because anything is possible if you believe and desire it enough,” says Pivnik.“I appreciate a great story about adversity and transformation,” said Joanna Lohman, keynote speaker, former professional soccer player and member of the United States Women's National Team, and author of Raising Tomorrow's Champions.“Steven's journey from couch potato and college dropout to uber-successful entrepreneur and IRONMAN World Championship competitor is very inspiring. His lessons learned and key takeaways should be heeded by anyone aspiring to mount a similar journey. This is a fast-paced, inspirational, and educational read. I highly recommend it.”"A lot of business books teach the 'why' of improvement, but few get into the 'how,'” said Shawn Rhodes, Chief Sales Sergeant of Bulletproof Selling, keynote speaker, and author of“Bulletproof Selling.”“Anyone who knows about elite athletes knows they must focus on the how, and that's what 'Built To Finish' delivers. Steven walks entrepreneurs and business owners through his own journey of scaling the heights of business and elite fitness to show us how to be our own version of 'elite' in our lives and businesses. Highly recommended."Visit to pick up a copy of“Built to Finish” and stay updated on Steven's endeavors. For more information, interviews, and other media requests, please contact ....About Steven PivnikSteven Pivnik is a serial entrepreneur specializing in the information technology market. He grew his last company, Binary Tree, to over 200 employees across twelve countries before realizing a successful exit with a sale to Quest Software. Steven now advises other founders and entrepreneurs looking for a similar corporate growth and company sales journey.While Steven was CEO of Binary Tree, the company was named to the Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies multiple times, including a stretch for seven years in a row. Steven was known not only for negotiating and closing multimillion-dollar licensing deals with the likes of IBM and Microsoft but also for creating a corporate culture with significantly below-average employee turnover and above-average satisfaction ratings and an executive leadership team that sparked creativity and drove a passion for winning and success across the entire organization.Steven is also an endurance sports enthusiast and enjoys triathlons of all distances, as well as ultramarathons and mountaineering. He has competed in over twenty triathlons, including the IRONMAN® World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, eight New York City Marathons, Ultraman Florida, and numerous ultramarathons, including distances of 50k, 50 miles, 100k, and 100 miles.Steven enjoys public speaking about his business and sporting adventures with the hopes of motivating others to follow in his footsteps. He can be reached at .When not traveling for work or pleasure, Steven and his wife split their time between their homes in Manhattan and New Jersey.

