Bad Idea AI And K9 Finance Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Community Engagement And Technological Synergy

Lewes, DE, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bad Idea AI and K9 Finance boldly announced a collaborative strategic partnership aimed at fundamentally revolutionizing community interaction and technical integration within the blockchain and AI industries – representing a leap forward for both entities and merging their respective strengths into a relationship that will lead to future innovations for their communities and beyond.



Leveraging AI in Community Governance and Blockchain Finance

Catapulting out of the gates as a revolutionary in the crypto sector, Bad Idea AI has broken new ground with the unorthodox hybrid of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations that coalesce into an experiential ecosystem fueling its $BAD token project, serving as a testament to the audacious gumption of human creativity intersecting with the computational prowess of AI.

On the blockchain and financial sector, K9 Finance is set to launch on the Ethereum L-1 blockchain in late February or early March, later migrating over to the Shibarium L-2 blockchain, showcasing its forward-thinking Shibarium Validator concept: it is engineered to generate real yield for stakers from the $BONE that the validator earns, signifying a forward-thinking approach in blockchain technology and community governance.

Playing a critical role in this development, Bad Idea AI's chatbot has been incorporated into K9 Finance's community. Specifically, a custom mode was created for the AI, and one of the first tasks was to integrate the AI so that it could assume a persona tailored for the K9 Finance community. This integration is a powerful demonstration of deploying bespoke AI solutions that tailor to community needs, further enhancing the ability of the project's chatbot to interact with its host community. Additionally, the chatbot has undergone machine learning activity so that it can amass specific knowledge about K9 Finance for tailored insights about the K9 project.

Bad Idea AI's Chatbot System experiences massive growth, boasting an average of 876 daily users and 7,847 unique users. The AI is now in 128 chatgroups making a daily impact of 82,736 users who see the bot every day, and that figure is distinctly rising. The reach and effectiveness of the system represent a significant new benchmark of success and popularity.

Mutual Support Between Projects

As Mr. Lightspeed, a pseudonymous listings manager and developer of the chatbot system, explained it: "I am very happy to be working with Buzz and the rest of his team. Their AI trading product may be a potential integration point in the future and their support for Shibarium is undeniable." And Buzz, K9 Finance DAO founder and development lead, expressed his thoughts, "Bad Idea AI is one of those projects that is always willing to help support others. We are more than happy to help expand their ecosystem and glad to be trying out the new custom persona for K9 Finance."

This partnership represents the next step in the natural evolution of AI and blockchain technology as they come together to create an ecosystem that can adapt and grow based on the needs of a community and the technology itself. If you would like more information about this partnership and the future implications, please visit Bad Idea AI and K9 Finance .



