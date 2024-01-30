Hospitality Industry Leader Alexi Khajavi, President, Hospitality, Travel And Wellness, Questex Joins AHLA Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces Alexi Khajavi, President, Hospitality, Travel and Wellness has joined the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) Board of Directors, a group that includes some of the most influential leaders from all sectors of the lodging industry, including brands, owners, real estate investment trusts (REITs), management companies, branded properties, independent hotels, and state associations.



Khajavi leads the Hospitality Group at Questex, an information services and event company with deep expertise in the hospitality industry that operates Hotel Management , with more than 564,000 readers who are engaged in optimizing hotel operations. This comprises the largest US distribution in the market. Questex also produces global events, including The International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) , with nearly every global hotel chain CEO in attendance, and several specialty curated buyer/seller events such as Hotec Design .

As a member of the board, Khajavi will be part of vital discussions concerning a broad range of industry and AHLA related issues. AHLA is the largest hotel association in America and remains deeply engaged in policy issues affecting hoteliers at all levels of government. In 2023, AHLA advocacy efforts led to:



A clarification in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) eligibility guidelines that will save hoteliers an estimated $14 billion

A $9 increase in the continental U.S. per diem rate that will generate an estimated $300 million for hoteliers The release of an additional 64,716 H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for fiscal year 2024



Learn more about AHLA's Board of Directors here .

"I am excited to join AHLA's Board of Directors,” said Khajavi . “Joining this esteemed group is an honor, and I am eager to collaborate with fellow industry leaders in shaping the future of hospitality. Together, we'll drive innovation, champion excellence, and elevate our collective impact on the dynamic landscape of the hospitality sector."

“I am thrilled to welcome Alexi to the AHLA Board of Directors,” said AHLA President & CEO Chip Rogers.“Year after year, AHLA raises the bar for hospitality advocacy and member services thanks in large part to the amazing leaders from all sectors of our industry who serve on our board. We have assembled another slate of extraordinary executives in 2024. Alexi's guidance and counsel will be instrumental to delivering advocacy victories for our members in 2024.”

AHLA and Questex joined forces in 2023 to launch The Hospitality Show, a bold new event for the entire hospitality ecosystem that empowers the industry to operate hotels more efficiently and profitably. The inaugural event brought together more than 3,800 attendees from across the entire sector, including senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, developers, investors, and technology partners, for two days of education, networking, and curated buying experiences. This year's event will be held October 28-30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit .

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Contact: Alexandra Aldridge, Marketing Director, Questex 212-895-8284 ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at