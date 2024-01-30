ISMRT Announces 2024 President-Elect, Governing Board & Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) sc-pg-cert.jpeg" width="300" height="300" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Adam D. Scotson, B.Sc., PG. MRI

- Adam D. Scotson, B.Sc., PG. MRICONCORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists (ISMRT ), a section of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM), is pleased to announce the results of its recent elections, showcasing the collective commitment of its membership to excellence in the field of magnetic resonance.President-Elect: Adam D. Scotson, B.Sc., PG. MRIWe extend our congratulations to Adam D. Scotson, B.Sc., PG. MRI, who has been voted as the incoming President-Elect by the membership. Mr. Scotson's election reflects the trust and confidence that our members place in his leadership abilities and dedication to the society's mission.ISMRT President-Elect Adam Scotson says, "I am honored to be the incoming ISMRT President-Elect, bringing experience from the governing board and secretary role. My focus is on advancing the society globally as a leading non-profit organization for education . I aim to drive the society forward, building on current initiatives and developing new ones to maintain our forefront role in education. The ISMRT plays a vital role in fostering connections and sharing experiences, contributing to professional growth in the field of MR. By actively championing the role of MR Radiographers and Technologists through initiatives like the Future Leaders program, we strengthen collaborations, educational opportunities, and empower MR Radiographers and Technologists. Adapting to challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, we've embraced online education and adjusted membership categories to remove barriers, ensuring broader support for our members. I'm proud to be a part of this influential body."Newly Elected Governing Board Members:The ISMRT is pleased to introduce the newly elected Governing Board members, all chosen by the votes of our esteemed membership. These individuals have been elected based on their demonstrated commitment to advancing the practice of MR radiography and technology, and we look forward to their valuable contributions to the society's continued success..Maila Hughes, M.MRT.Anna-Maria Lydon, H., PG.(DCR)(R).Kristina M. Pelkola, B.Sc., R.T.(R)(MR).Vi Phan, R.T.(R)(CT)(MR) MRSOCrues-Kressel Award Recipient: Donald W. McRobbie, Ph.D.The society is proud to recognize Donald W. McRobbie, Ph.D., as the recipient of the esteemed Crues-Kressel Award. This award, determined by the votes of our members, highlights Dr. McRobbie's outstanding contributions to the advancement of magnetic resonance radiography and technology.The ISMRT expresses gratitude to all members who participated in the election process, contributing to the vibrant and democratic nature of our organization.About ISMRTThe International Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists, a section of the ISMRM, is the leading non-profit organization that provides an international forum for education, information and research in magnetic resonance for radiographers and technologists throughout the world. For more information, visit .

