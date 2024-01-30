NG Production Films Earns Silver & Gold Anthem Awards For A World Of Difference: Embracing Neurodiversity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NG Production Films announces its recent accolades at the Anthem Awards, for their PBS television series, "A World of Difference: Embracing Neurodiversity."

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NG Production Films , a prominent Orlando-based video production company, proudly announces its recent triumphs at the prestigious Anthem Awards, securing a remarkable array of accolades for its groundbreaking television series, "A World of Difference : Embracing Neurodiversity." The awards ceremony, held online on January 30, 2024, celebrated excellence in the media industry, recognizing outstanding contributions to neurodiversity education and awareness.

"A World of Difference: Embracing Neurodiversity," co-produced in collaboration with Beacon College in Leesburg, FL, has been a beacon of innovation in the realm of television programming. This enlightening WUCF PBS series serves as a powerful educational tool, fostering understanding and promoting neurodiversity awareness. The show not only entertains but also informs, making significant strides in dismantling stereotypes and showcasing the unique talents of individuals with diverse neurological profiles.

Beacon College, renowned for its commitment to neurodiversity and inclusive education, has played a crucial role in the success of "A World of Difference: Embracing Neurodiversity." The partnership between NG Production Films and Beacon College exemplifies a shared dedication to creating content that transcends entertainment, contributing to the broader mission of fostering understanding and acceptance.

A World of Difference has been recognized with a Silver Anthem Award for its outstanding achievements in the field of media production. The Gold Anthem Award, the pinnacle of recognition at the ceremony, further underscores NG Production Films' commitment to excellence and its positive impact on neurodiversity advocacy. Additionally, NG Production Films proudly acknowledges its Bronze Anthem Award received in 2022, marking another significant milestone in the company's dedication to producing impactful content.

As NG Production Films continues to lead the way in innovative storytelling, these awards solidify the company's position as a trailblazer in neurodiversity advocacy through the medium of television. The team at NG Production Films expresses gratitude for the ongoing support from viewers, collaborators, and the industry at large.

For more information about NG Production Films and "A World of Difference: Embracing Neurodiversity," please visit [ngproductionfilms] and [awodtv]. Follow NG Production Films on [Instagram: @ngfilms] for updates on upcoming projects and initiatives.

About NG Production Films:

NG Production Films stands as a premier Orlando, FL-based, full-service, video production company, specializing in television, corporate, videography, and faith-based video production. Drawing upon their extensive 18+ years of industry expertise, they excel in various facets of video production, ranging from dynamic commercial productions for large brands, to capturing live concerts and events, crafting compelling corporate training videos, deploying skilled camera crews, and producing engaging television shows. NG Production Films is the proud owner of one of the very few LED volume studios in the state of Florida. They specialize in fully immersive, cutting-edge, 4K virtual productions to enhance the quality of any project. With fully customizable set design options that can be viewed in real time, NG Production Films uses their LED volume not only in the production of "A World of Difference: Embracing Neurodiversity," but also to enhance a wide variety of projects. LED volumes allow for faster, more efficient productions to be shot in the comfort of a quiet, well-lit, air-conditioned studio and often deliver higher quality than shooting on-site.

About Beacon College:

Beacon College is a pioneering institution dedicated to providing an inclusive education environment for neurodiverse individuals. Recognized for its commitment to empowering students with diverse learning profiles, Beacon College is a key collaborator in the production of "A World of Difference: Embracing Neurodiversity."

About Anthem Awards:

Celebrating purpose & mission-driven work from people, companies and organizations worldwide. Over the past 20 years, we've witnessed a massive cultural shift where humans worldwide have led and organized in new ways to build a more purpose-driven society. More than ever, people live their values and make active choices around the local and global impact of their daily actions-including the food they eat, the media they consume, the clothing they wear, the causes they support, and how they choose to spend their money.

