1/30/2024

Stocks in Play

1/30/2024 - 10:05 AM EST - Calibre Mining Corp. : Announced additional exciting results from its 2023 exploration and delineation drilling program at the Panteon VTEM Gold Corridor at the Limon Mine Complex. Previous results led to the discovery of the Panteon North deposit which yielded over 240,000 ounces of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves (944,000 tonnes at 9.4g/t Au). Calibre Mining Corp. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $1.41.









