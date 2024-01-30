(MENAFN- Baystreet) Pixelworks Hitches Wagon to Disney's Star

JetBlue Airways Reports Net Loss Of $104 MillionDrugmaker Pfizer Reports Surprise Q4 ProfitToyota and Volkswagen: Auto Sales Kings in 2023General Motors' Stock Rises 7% On Q4 Earnings Beat Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Tuesday, January 30, 2024

NeuroSense Flat on New ALS Treatment

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) shares were static Tuesday, on word it may have a better approach to the treatment of ALS with its lead therapeutic candidate, PrimeC.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurological disease that kills the nerve cells controlling the voluntary movement of muscles. It is incurable and results in complete paralysis and ultimately death within two to five years from diagnosis. Each year, about 5,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with this devastating disease, amounting to 15 new cases daily, according to the ALS Association.

Unlike current treatments available to ALS patients, PrimeC consists of specific doses of two FDA-approved drugs, which aim to work synergistically on several ALS targets. Celecoxib is used to reduce neuroinflammation, glutamate excitotoxicity, and oxidative stress, while Ciprofloxacin regulates microRNA synthesis and iron accumulation.

The top-line results of these two drugs combined showed a 29.2% decline in disease progression and a 13.3% slowing of the loss of respiratory function in NeuroSense's phase 2b ALS trial of PrimeC (PARADIGM). In the Per Protocol Population, an even more impressive outcome of a statistically significant 37.4% decline in disease progression and a 17.2% slowing of the loss of respiratory function was witnessed. The trial met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability with results comparable to the placebo. That establishes a solid safety profile for PrimeC as it forges ahead in hopefully bringing the treatment to commercialization.

NRSN shares gained 0.77 cents to $1.08.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks