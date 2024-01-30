(MENAFN- Baystreet) NeuroSense Flat on New ALS Treatment

JetBlue Airways Reports Net Loss Of $104 MillionDrugmaker Pfizer Reports Surprise Q4 ProfitToyota and Volkswagen: Auto Sales Kings in 2023General Motors' Stock Rises 7% On Q4 Earnings Beat Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Pixelworks Hitches Wagon to Disney's Star

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was in the news Tuesday, on a new hookup with“The Mouse”

In a new agreement, Walt Disney Studios (NYSE:DIS) and Pixelworks will bring a collection of TrueCut MotionTM graded titles to select home entertainment devices. These titles maintain a new level of true filmmaker creative intent by eliminating motion playback anomalies, while maintaining the desired brightness levels; all while preserving the authentic cinematic motion look and feel of the source.

"At Disney, we are always looking for ways to elevate the viewer experience," said Rachel Hutter, Head of Operations, Disney Studios. "TrueCut Motion technology brings a new level of creative reach to our filmmakers like never before."

The revolutionary and award winning TrueCut Motion technology provides filmmakers with shot-by-shot motion grading tools, enabling new looks for storytelling, as well as correcting various motion anomalies that have plagued the latest high contrast, very bright consumer device displays. TrueCut Motion technology then ensures that these creative choices are precisely mastered into the source material, delivering content with unparalleled quality to device displays.

"Disney once again is extending the boundaries of the home cinematic experience, empowering its filmmakers to delight their audiences, and we are proud to be a part of it," said Richard Miller, GM of TrueCut Motion at Pixelworks.

PXLW shares jumped 81 cents, or 54.7% to $2.29, while those for DIS plunges 81 cents to $96.68.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks