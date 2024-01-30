(MENAFN- Baystreet) Markets Brace for Tech Earnings, Stocks Fall

Indexes Flat Ahead of Fed Decision AdvertismentThe S&P 500 was flat Tuesday as Wall Street waits for the latest Federal Reserve decision on interest rates.The Dow Jones Industrials recovered 51.16 points by noon Tuesday at 38,384.61.The S&P 500 index poked 1.28 points to 4,929.14.The NASDAQ faltered 60.61 points to 15,567.44.General Motors shares popped 7% after the automaker posted better-than-expected earnings. Cybersecurity stock F5 gained 2% on the back of a better-than-expected financial report, while electronics manufacturer Sanmina soared more than 29% after posting strong earnings per share and current-quarter guidance.Elsewhere, appliances maker Whirlpool shed more than 6% after sharing a worse-than-expected outlook for the full year. JetBlue was also down 5% even after disclosing better-than-expected results.Those reports come ahead of major tech reports slated for the afternoon, including Microsoft and Alphabet. These companies, which are part of a group known as the“Magnificent 7,” have been closely watched by market participants after driving up the S&P 500 with their outsized gains.Amazon, Meta and Apple will post their quarterly financials later in the week.Traders will watch for updates out of the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting that got underway Tuesday. The fed funds futures market has priced in a 97% probability that the central bank will leave rates unchanged.Prices for the 10-year Treasury regained strength, lowering yields to 4.07% from Monday's 4.08%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices regained $1.05 to $77.83 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices surged $8.40 to $2,053.00.

