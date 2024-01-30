(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Markets Brace for Tech Earnings, Stocks Fall
Futures Slip Ahead of Tech Earnings
S&P Springs to New Record
Earnings Suspense Keeps Stocks Down
Stocks Little Changed Awaiting Tech Earnings Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Indexes Flat Ahead of Fed Decision Advertisment
The S&P 500 was flat Tuesday as Wall Street waits for the latest Federal Reserve decision on interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrials recovered 51.16 points by noon Tuesday at 38,384.61.
The S&P 500 index poked 1.28 points to 4,929.14.
The NASDAQ faltered 60.61 points to 15,567.44.
General Motors shares popped 7% after the automaker posted better-than-expected earnings. Cybersecurity stock F5 gained 2% on the back of a better-than-expected financial report, while electronics manufacturer Sanmina soared more than 29% after posting strong earnings per share and current-quarter guidance.
Elsewhere, appliances maker Whirlpool shed more than 6% after sharing a worse-than-expected outlook for the full year. JetBlue was also down 5% even after disclosing better-than-expected results.
Those reports come ahead of major tech reports slated for the afternoon, including Microsoft and Alphabet. These companies, which are part of a group known as the“Magnificent 7,” have been closely watched by market participants after driving up the S&P 500 with their outsized gains.
Amazon, Meta and Apple will post their quarterly financials later in the week.
Traders will watch for updates out of the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting that got underway Tuesday. The fed funds futures market has priced in a 97% probability that the central bank will leave rates unchanged.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury regained strength, lowering yields to 4.07% from Monday's 4.08%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regained $1.05 to $77.83 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices surged $8.40 to $2,053.00.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN30012024000212011056ID1107788673
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.