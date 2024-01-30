(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSX Down at Open

Futures Point Downward TuesdayStocks Turns on Jets by EndTSX Continues in RedStocks Fall out of the Gate Monday Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, January 30, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

TSX Makes Way to Breakeven Tilray, Celestica in Focus Canada's main stock index scrambled to the breakeven point on Tuesday, despite losses in health-care stocks, ahead of Big Tech earnings in the United States, domestic GDP data and Federal Reserve's rate decision later this week.The TSX Composite squeezed 0.67 points into positive range to approach noon EST Tuesday at 21,200.73.The Canadian dollar was down 0.04 at 74.52 cents U.S.Healthcare shares were the top decliners, led by a slide of four cents, or 1.5%, in pot firm Tilray Brands, to $2.60, after Bernstein cut the target price on the stock.On the corporate side, shares of electronics company Celestica climbed $1.90, or 4.4%, to $45.53, after it reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange nicked ahead 0.33 points to break for lunch at 555.24.All but three of the 12 subgroups were in the minus category, with health-care sliding 1%, while real-estate and gold each dipped 0.6%.The three gainers proved to be energy, up 1%, industrials eked up 0.1%, and financials inched up 0.04%.ON WALLSTREETThe S&P 500 was flat Tuesday as Wall Street waits for the latest Federal Reserve decision on interest rates.The Dow Jones Industrials recovered 51.16 points by noon Tuesday at 38,384.61.The S&P 500 index poked 1.28 points to 4,929.14.The NASDAQ faltered 60.61 points to 15,567.44.General Motors shares popped 7% after the automaker posted better-than-expected earnings. Cybersecurity stock F5 gained 2% on the back of a better-than-expected financial report, while electronics manufacturer Sanmina soared more than 29% after posting strong earnings per share and current-quarter guidance.Elsewhere, appliances maker Whirlpool shed more than 6% after sharing a worse-than-expected outlook for the full year. JetBlue was also down 5% even after disclosing better-than-expected results.Those reports come ahead of major tech reports slated for the afternoon, including Microsoft and Alphabet. These companies, which are part of a group known as the“Magnificent 7,” have been closely watched by market participants after driving up the S&P 500 with their outsized gains.Amazon, Meta and Apple will post their quarterly financials later in the week.Traders will watch for updates out of the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting that got underway Tuesday. The fed funds futures market has priced in a 97% probability that the central bank will leave rates unchanged.Prices for the 10-year Treasury regained strength, lowering yields to 4.07% from Monday's 4.08%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices regained $1.05 to $77.83 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices surged $8.40 to $2,053.00.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks