Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, January 30, 2024







Celestica, Spectral, CGI Among Stocks at 52-Week Highs on News Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $44.92 Tuesday. Celestica today announced that the Annual and Special Meeting of its Shareholders will be held on Thursday, April 25, at 9:30 a.m. EDT in a virtual format.Spectral Medical Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Tuesday. Spectral today provided an update on the Company's Tigris trial, a Phase 3 follow-on study evaluating the use of Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion in a randomized controlled trial of adults treated for endotoxemia and septic shock.CGI Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $148.63 Tuesday. CGI and Posti Group, the leading delivery and logistics services provider in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics, have entered a 10-year strategic partnership for the development and delivery of digital multichannel messaging services.G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) hit a new 52-week high of $1.92 Tuesday. G Mining has drawn approximately $42 million on its $75 million senior secured term loan with an affiliate of Franco-Nevada Corporation as previously announced in July 2022Laramide Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 89 cents Tuesday. Laramide, following our January 11, announcement which presented a summary of economic highlights from a Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report for the 100% owned Churchrock In-situ Uranium Project, located in New Mexicohe PEA has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 by SLR International Corporation, an independent consulting firm with considerable expertise in mining and mineral processing, including uranium mining in the United States .TECSYS Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $35.75 Tuesday. Tecsys announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Supply Chain Competency in the Software Offerings: Move, Enable and Plan categories. This designation recognizes Tecsys as a warehouse management system (WMS) provider to have achieved this status across these three critical categories, underscoring the company's commitment to helping customers solve their most complex and critical supply chain challenges through innovative cloud-based solutions.Ayr Wellness Inc. (C.A) hit a new 52-week high of $3.55 Tuesday. No news stories available today.BuildDirect Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.55 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $55.15 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.82 Tuesday. No news stories available today.CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.C21 Investments Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.01 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Encore Energy Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.25 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Fission Uranium Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.26 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Farmers Edge Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,420.35 Tuesday. No news stories available today.FirstService Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $229.59 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Grown Rogue International Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 44 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $44.96 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Manulife Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.64 Tuesday. No news stories available today.OverActive Media Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Open Text Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $58.88 Tuesday. No news stories available today.RenoWorks Software Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Source Energy Services Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.14 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Stantec Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $109. No news stories available today.Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $118.02 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $12.93 Tuesday. No news stories available today.TerraVest Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $49.93 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Vext Science, Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 36.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Waste Connections Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $209.24 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Whitemud Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 24.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $199.54 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

