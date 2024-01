Peninsula Energy Presents In Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - Peninsula Energy (ASX: PEN) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on February 5th, 2024 at 2:00pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: .

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy's 100% owned Lance Project, one of the largest uranium projects in the United States, is undergoing a project transformation initiative to transition to a low cost and environmentally friendly low pH ISR operation back in production at the end of 2024, the long-life Lance Project will establish Peninsula as a fully independent end-to-end producer, supplying yellowcake product for a green energy future.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

