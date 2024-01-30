Luckydodo Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered BI Tool, Trends By Luckydodo, Offering Real-Time Consumer Insights To Businesses

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Summary: LuckyDodo, with an impressive user base exceeding 21 million, has unveiled "Trends," its innovative AI-driven Business Intelligence (BI) platform. This state-of-the-art tool merges the worlds of online entertainment and data intelligence to provide businesses with critical, real-time insights into consumer behavior. By leveraging this data, companies can now make informed strategic decisions, staying ahead in the rapidly changing business environment.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - In a significant development for the business intelligence sector, LuckyDodo is excited to announce the launch of its AI-enhanced BI platform, "Trends by LuckyDodo." This platform is designed to equip businesses with instantaneous insights into consumer trends, utilizing a vast and diverse user base to gather relevant data. This initiative is geared towards enabling companies to better understand market dynamics and consumer preferences, thereby sharpening their competitive edge.









"Trends" distinguishes itself by collecting authentic consumer data via a unique lucky draw game. The platform has processed over 150 million data points across 20 markets, encompassing insights from roughly 15+ million consumers. By analyzing both psychographic and behavioral data, "Trends" empowers businesses to identify and engage with new market segments that show a higher potential for interaction. LuckyDodo has expanded its global footprint, with offices in Nairobi, Mauritius, and its main headquarters in Dubai.

LuckyDodo and Trends operate in a mutually beneficial ecosystem. While LuckyDodo serves as the engaging free lucky draw platform, Trends functions as the BI portal, offering unparalleled competitive analysis features. Additionally, the insights gleaned from the lucky draws are systematically compiled in the "Business Trends Magazine," a resourceful publication for businesses to strategize effectively within their industries.

Recent statistics from LuckyDodo highlight a staggering 22,048% surge in their user base, now boasting over 21 million active users. This growth phase saw an accumulation of 95 million views, with significant contributions from Kenya, Nigeria, and the UAE. These numbers underscore the platforms' effectiveness and reach.

Trends is instrumental in helping businesses comprehend their customer base, offering comparative analyses across brands and deploying AI for deep insights into industry trends and competition. It aids companies in minimizing market entry risks through data-backed strategies, proven to enhance success rates by 30% over conventional methods. The platform also excels in tracking consumer purchasing patterns, leading to up to 50% more efficient resource allocation.

Situated in the Innovation Hub at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the headquarters of Trends symbolizes its commitment to delivering unparalleled business intelligence solutions to diverse brands.

About Trends by LuckyDodo: A trailblazer in the BI domain, Trends by LuckyDodo is tailored for emerging markets, offering granular consumer data via advanced AI and machine learning technologies. The platform's unique approach of data collection through free lucky draws positions it at the forefront of blending consumer engagement with market insight. Headquartered in DIFC, Dubai, Trends is poised to redefine the business intelligence landscape.

About LuckyDodo: More than just an entertainment platform, LuckyDodo is a leading provider of data intelligence solutions. Based in Dubai, with branches in Nairobi and Mauritius, the company is committed to delivering insights that propel businesses towards growth and expanded user engagement, unlocking their full market strategy potential.

