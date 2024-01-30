Bitget Wallet Launches Task2get Season 5: Zklink Interaction Rewards Journey

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / As a global-leading Web3 trading wallet, Bitget Wallet has introduced the fifth season of Task2Get, featuring zkLink as the highlight project. zkLink is a Layer 3 ZK-Rollup infrastructure that connects high-performance ZK applications to various Layer 1 and Layer 2 chains.

Earlier in December 2023, zkLink introduced the alpha mainnet of its Layer 3 network, Nexus, which aimed to connect various Layer 2 ZK-Rollup chains such as zkSync, Scroll & Linea. As an incentivized interaction platform, Task2Get will feature three separate tasks surrounding zkLink, including depositing tokens into the zkLink Nexus mainnet from zkSync Era, Scroll, and Linea.

From January 29th to March 11th, users will be able to earn NFT rewards based on their completion rates of these delegated tasks, and also stand to win a share of tokens from a prize pool totaling 200,000 ZKL tokens. NFT rewards distributed in this Task2Get activity will be tradeable, and can serve as eligibility tokens for future airdrops from Bitget Wallet.

Recently, zkLink announced an exclusive Community Token Sale event that allowed members of its community to purchase its native token, ZKL, on the CoinList exchange. During this Task2Get event, users will stand a chance to obtain ZKL at zero-cost by completing specified event tasks during the entirety of the event period.

Through Bitget Wallet's flagship Web3 incentivized exploration platform, Task2Get is dedicated to showcasing promising and popular Web3 projects, offering attractive incentives for users who interact with featured ecosystems. This initiative aims to empower users in their journey to discover new assets and opportunities within the broader Web3 ecosystem.

About Bitget Wallet (Web3 Trading Wallet)

Bitget Wallet stands as Asia's largest and global frontrunner among all-in-one Web3 multi-chain wallets. We offer a comprehensive range of on-chain products and DeFi services to our users, including wallet functionality , Swap feature , NFT trading , DApp browsing , and more.

With a 5-year legacy, Bitget Wallet has garnered acclaim from over 15 million users worldwide and has secured partnerships with prominent industry leaders including Bitcoin , Ethereum , TRON , BNB Chain , Solana , Base , and others. This success stems from our commitment to consistently delivering secure and convenient products and services.

For more information, visit:

About zkLink

zkLink develops zero-knowledge blockchain solutions for high performance ZK applications. Its flagship Layer-3 blockchain solution, Nexus, is designed to bridge the gap among different zk-Rollup Layer-2 ecosystems to reduce liquidity fragmentation while providing security and scalability via zk-Proofs. It also enhances performance and reduces the cost for trading dApps, while making zero security compromises, by inheriting the security characteristics from Ethereum.

About zkLink Nexus

zkLink Nexus is a zero-knowledge aggregation protocol for native crypto assets from zkRollups, such as zkSync, StarkNet, Scroll, Linea, Taiko, or the Polygon zkEVM, in the Ethereum Layer-2 ecosystem. Now developers looking to deploy their project on Layer 2s no longer need to worry about fragmented liquidity, chain-specific deployments, security risks, or high costs that can result from transferring assets between ecosystems.

