EF Hutton Enhances Wealth Management Expansion

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / EF Hutton, an investment bank headquartered in New York, today announced the continued expansion of its Wealth Management division with the opening of a corporate office on Long Island in New York, and the addition of new employees to accelerate ongoing momentum.

EF Hutton's Wealth Management vertical serves a broad range of ultra-high-net-worth, high-net-worth individuals, single family offices, and external asset managers. With a strong emphasis on delivering value to clients, the division offers comprehensive wealth management services and strategies across all asset classes.

To facilitate recent growth, the Wealth Management division has opened a 5,000 sq. ft. corporate office on Long Island in New York. The new office will help drive EF Hutton's commitment to expanding its presence in wealth management and delivering solutions to its global clients with leading financial services and strategies.

"Our Wealth Management vertical expanded in 2023, and we are now aggressively laying the foundation to pursue additional market share in 2024," said Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton. "Growth has been driven by the ongoing expansion of global wealth and the increasing demand for superior wealth management services and comprehensive financial solutions. Our new hires are highly focused on adding to the continued growth of EF Hutton, and we are privileged to be moving forward with such an exceptional team.

"We can now leverage the new office and our highly experienced relationship managers to increase our footprint and expand operations for our affluent clients. In addition to accelerating revenue, we also see significant crossover value as these high-quality client relationships often translate to opportunities for our other verticals, including investment banking and financing," concluded Rallo.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY that provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of providing exceptional strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton continues to be a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 270 transactions through a variety of product types. Since 2022, by deal count, EF Hutton has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. Taken together, EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space. For more information visit efhutton.

Contact

Joseph T. Rallo

Chief Executive Officer

590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor

New York, NY 10022

[email protected]

SOURCE: EF Hutton