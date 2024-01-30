Andover Endodontist Dr Julie Saviano Joins Woburn Dentistry

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Dr. Julie A Saviano DMD specializes in complicated root canals, endodontic retreatments, and other dental surgeries

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Effective immediately, Dr Julie A Saviano DMD joins Woburn Dentistry as an Endodontist specializing in root canals. Dr. Saviano brings many years of experience and a wealth of knowledge to the practice and is looking forward to helping Dr. Chan, Dr. Bhalla and the staff at Woburn Dentistry offer the most enjoyable and effective dental services.

Endodontists are dentists who specialize in tooth pain, disease, and infection. They have extra training that helps them diagnose and treat tooth pain and perform root canals, a special procedure designed to save an infected or decayed tooth. The most common procedure endodontists perform is a root canal, a procedure in which they remove the tooth's nerve and tooth pulp that has become damaged or infected. If left alone, the pulp will become inflamed and painful, and ultimately, the tooth will die.

"I'm very glad that Dr. Saviano join our practice. She brings a lot to the table and I think he will fit in great with our diverse multi-disciplinary dental team at our practice. I'm looking forward to working with Dr. Saviano in the future to successfully treat our patients," said Dr. Rachana Vora at Woburn Dentistry.

Dr. Julie Saviano is a graduate of the University of Florida College of Dentistry where she earned her DMD and Endodontics Certificate. Dr. Saviano's procedures include root canals, endodontic retreats, pulpectomy, and filling the root canal. Dr. Saviano has served as an assistant professor at University of Florida and Tufts University. In her past, Dr. Julie Saviano owned her own practice in North Andover (named Andover Endodontics, Inc.). Dr. Saviano has been voted Top Dentist by Boston Magazine from 2019 through 2023.

About Woburn Dentistry

Woburn Dentistry is a multi-specialty dental practice located in Woburn, Massachusetts. They have a modern approach to dentistry and aim to provide exceptional dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. The team consists of experienced dentists and hygienists who are dedicated to achieving the best possible outcomes for their patients. They utilize state-of-the-art technology and techniques to deliver high-quality dental services. Patient reviews consistently highlight the friendly, considerate, and quality work performed by the entire team at Woburn Dentistry. .

