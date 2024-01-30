TWG Security And Wireless Electronics, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership To Offer Unified Security

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Supporting Motorola Solutions and Solving for Safer

EMMAUS, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / TWG Security, a leading provider of advanced security solutions in the Greater Lehigh Valley, and Wireless Electronics Inc., a premier dealer in southeast Pennsylvania and New Jersey for Motorola Solutions, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to offer an integrated security ecosystem to existing and potential clients. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both companies to provide a comprehensive suite of security solutions under Motorola Solutions' Solving For Safer Ecosystem.

Unifying Technologies for Enhanced Security and Efficiency

The partnership between TWG Security and Wireless Electronics Inc. represents a significant step forward in the security industry. By combining TWG Security's expertise video surveillance, access control and weapons detection, with Wireless Electronics Inc's proficiency in mission-critical communication solutions, the alliance aims to revolutionize how businesses approach safety and security.

Motorola Solutions' Solving For Safer Ecosystem: A Game Changer

At the heart of this partnership is the Motorola Solutions. The Solving For Safer Ecosystem unifies voice, video, data, and analytics technologies on a single platform. This innovative approach allows businesses to increase security, improve safety, reduce costs, boost efficiency, and enhance communication across various staff, teams, and locations. The ecosystem is designed with the customer's needs in mind, enabling both TWG Security and Wireless Electronics Inc. to deliver on their promise of "Security Done Right".

TWG Security and Wireless Inc's Approach to Client Education and Advanced Solutions

TWG Security and Wireless Electronics Inc. stand at the forefront of the security and communications industry. They focus not only on delivering advanced solutions but also on educating their clients about the full spectrum of security technology. TWG's experience center is the cornerstone of this mission, hosting 'lunch and learn' sessions where clients engage with an array of integrated technologies including video surveillance, access control, license plate recognition, and more. This interactive learning environment, complemented by Wireless Electronics Inc's expertise in communication solutions, empowers clients with the knowledge to make informed security decisions, thereby enhancing their operational safety and efficiency.

About TWG Security and Wireless Electronics Inc.

TWG Security and Wireless Electronics Inc. together represent a fusion of extensive industry experience in providing security and communication solutions. TWG Security, with over 16 years of service in the Greater Lehigh Valley, specializes in a wide array of cutting-edge security solutions and prides itself on crafting solutions that address the specific needs of its clients. Complementing this, Wireless Electronics Inc. brings to the table over 25 years of expertise as a leading provider of mission-critical two-way communication solutions. As Elite + certified dealers for Motorola Solutions, Panasonic, and Avigilon, Wireless Electronics Inc. delivers unparalleled expertise and service, enhancing the field of wireless communication. The combined prowess of these companies offers a comprehensive approach to security and communication for a diverse client base.

