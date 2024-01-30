Diverzify Promotes Danielle Hunsicker To Chief Operating Office

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / The nation's largest commercial flooring installation and facility services provider, Diverzify, is pleased to announce the promotion of Danielle Hunsicker into the role as Chief Operating Officer for the organization, which now includes sixteen brands and sixty-two locations throughout the United States.



The promotion was communicated to the Diverzify network last month when it was announced that current COO, Jim Pels, would be transitioning into a Chairman role for the company at the start of 2024. Pels will continue to provide invaluable guidance and contribute to Diverzify's long-term strategic vision.

"Danielle has consistently demonstrated unparalleled dedication, strategic foresight, and exceptional leadership during her tenure as our Executive Vice President," said Diverzify CEO, Jordan Zmijewski. "Her commitment to operational excellence, coupled with her innovative approach, has been instrumental in driving our company's growth and success. I have full confidence that Danielle's vision, expertise, and unwavering dedication to our values will further move Diverzify towards new heights of achievement."

Hunsicker joined Diverzify as Executive Vice President in early 2022 after previously holding leadership positions with PPG Industrial Coatings, Dal-Tile, and Ardex Americas throughout her 20-year career. With Diverzify's continued growth trajectory and annual revenue surpassing $1B, Hunsicker will focus on enhancing Diverzify's business operations while further consolidating and streamlining resources across the family of brands.

"It has been an honor to be a part of the Diverzify growth journey," said Hunsicker. "I look forward to working alongside the talented leadership team to help leverage the expertise of the network's many trusted brands as Diverzify continues to expand its services and market reach and serve our customers in a way that has never been done in our industry before."

Hunsicker will also prioritize the expansion of Diverzify's social and sustainability programs. Under her leadership, Diverzify created two new employee resource groups in 2023: The Women's Leadership Group (WLG), which aims to support, uplift, and empower women at every level; and Diverzify Supporting Veterans (DSV), which focuses on honoring veterans, promoting unity, and celebrating diversity. The enterprise also announced its dedication to minimizing its environmental footprint by fostering strategic partnerships with companies aimed at diverting waste from landfills, reflecting Diverzify's mission to promote sustainability and responsible stewardship of resources.

Other notable promotions and transitions within the Diverzify network implemented at the start of this year include:



Laura Dellbrugge has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President of Strategic Businesses.

Ed Gorey has been promoted to Regional President.

Joe Piscitello has been promoted to Regional President.

Steve Becht has assumed the role as President for Pavilion Floors. Russell Scott has been promoted to President of Kenny Floor Covering following the retirement of long-time president, Kevin Kenny.

ABOUT DIVERZIFY

Diverzify is the largest commercial flooring and facility services provider in the country with approximately 3,000 employees and a network of nearly 7,500 craftsmen in almost every major market in the United States. The first-of-its-kind enterprise has revolutionized the historically fragmented industry. Diverzify has built a network of brands that allows the enterprise to employ the optimal experts, services, and resources for every project, every time. By leveraging established service quality with advanced technologies and specialized training, Diverzify is establishing new measures of service and success for the industry.

Diverzify's growing family of brands includes:



APEX Group

CCS Floors

Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS)

DiverzifyPro

Epoxy S.I.

Floors by Beckers

Flooring Solutions

Kenny Floor Covering

Kiefer USA

Pavilion Floors

ProSpectra

RD Weis Companies

ReSource Colorado

Select Prefab Solutions (SPS)

Spectra Contract Flooring Wholesale Floors

