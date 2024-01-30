Bulu's 'Tricky Ship' Revolutionizes Logistics, Partners With Bioptimizers In Disruptive Move

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Bulu Makes Hybrid, Hub & Spoke Logistics Affordable for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Brands

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Bulu®, a logistics company with cutting-edge, third-party logistics (3PL) warehouse facilities and fifth-party (5PL) software solutions headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, announces a significant expansion with over 17 new client partnerships, including the notable health and wellness company BIOptimizers®. This collaboration marks a paradigm shift in the logistics industry, leveraging Bulu's innovative "Tricky ShipTM" model, which provides "Hybrid, Hub & Spoke Logistics," empowering CPG brands of any size the ability to deliver their products to unlimited online and offline sales channels with any combination of packaging and packing. This new model comes to fruition after over a decade of software and shipping experience working with some of the biggest brands in the world, like AMEX, BuzzFeed, Clorox, Discovery, GNC, and many more. The "Tricky ShipTM" model offers a synchronized methodology, starkly contrasting to "Traditional, Linear Fulfillment."



Bulu CEO Paul Jarrett in a Bulu Fulfillment Center

Bulu CEO Paul Jarrett poses with a few packages from clients that do the Tricky ShipTM in its Lincoln, Nebraska, warehouse.



The Bulu® and BIOptimizers® latest venture exemplifies the power of this revolutionary approach. Utilizing "Hybrid, Hub & Spoke Logistics," Bulu® offers agile and efficient storage, packing, carrier rate, and sales channel distribution models. This strategy ensures a seamless flow of goods, maximizing reach and minimizing delays. "The outcome is striking - a new place to grow sales, in the last place they thought to look: a warehouse in Nebraska," said CEO Paul Jarrett. Offering flexibility and unprecedented value to clients like BIOptimizers® transforms the industry's current state.

Transforming the CPG Industry - The Bulu® and BIOptimizers® partnership isn't just a business deal; it's changing the industry.

Enhanced Efficiency and Reach: Bulu's "Hybrid, Hub & Spoke Logistics" enables brands to distribute products more efficiently across both physical and digital sales distribution channels. This model reduces transit times and costs, ensuring products reach consumers faster and at a lower expense.

Customized Solutions for Diverse Needs: Bulu tailors logistics solutions to meet specific brand requirements by understanding the CPG sector's unique challenges. This flexibility ensures that each brand's distribution and storage needs are effectively met.

Scalability for Growth: As CPG brands evolve, so do their logistics needs. Bulu's model is designed for scalability, allowing brands to expand their distribution networks seamlessly as they grow.

Why Brands Prefer Bulu's Innovative Approach - CPG brands recognize the benefits of Bulu® and the Tricky ShipTM over traditional methods for key reasons.

Cost-Effectiveness: Bulu's model significantly reduces logistics costs, making it an economically viable option for brands of all sizes.

Flexibility and Scalability: The real-time adjustment of logistics strategies enables brands to respond swiftly to market demands and scaling needs.

Improved Customer Satisfaction: Faster and more reliable deliveries lead to higher customer satisfaction, an essential factor in the competitive CPG industry.

About Bulu®

Bulu, located in Lincoln, Nebraska, is at the forefront of logistics innovation. The company specializes in providing fulfillment solutions, particularly in the challenging CPG sector for storage, packing, and shipping. Bulu's approach goes beyond traditional logistics, offering comprehensive, customized services that adapt to the evolving needs of modern businesses.

More information about Bulu and its services can be found at BuluGroup and PaulJarrett .

About BIOptimizers®

BIOptimizers® is a health and wellness company that has been optimizing health since 2004. Known as an innovator and category disrupter, the company's products focus on aspects such as digestive health, brain and energy optimization, fitness, and overall nutrient absorption. BIOptimizers® is a top magnesium brand in the natural channel with its Magnesium Breakthrough suite of products. Committed to research and quality, BIOptimizers® is on a quest to end physical suffering by bringing "Biologically Optimized Health" to everyone on Earth.

For more detailed information about BIOptimizers®, visit the company's website at BIOptimizers .

Contact Information

Trevor Pike

Head of Public Relations

[email protected]

(605) 590-0901

