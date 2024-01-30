Wienerschnitzel, Galardi Group Renews Partnership With Arrowstream To Continue Supply Chain Excellence

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Limited-service Food Industry Pioneer Extends Partnership with Leading Foodservice Cloud Platform for Supply Chain Intelligence

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, is excited to announce the renewal of its strategic partnership with Galardi Group, Inc. ("Galardi Group"). This renewed commitment signifies a strengthened collaboration that aims to drive efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in the foodservice supply chain.

ArrowStream's cutting-edge technology and services have been meeting the unique needs of Galardi Group since 2020. A true trailblazer within the limited-service food industry, Galardi Group operates a diverse portfolio of restaurant brands including Wienerschnitzel , Tastee Freez , and Hamburger Stand . This renewed contract solidifies a successful collaboration that has empowered Galardi Group to optimize its supply chain operations, reduce costs, and enhance overall efficiency across their 330 restaurant locations.

"ArrowStream's modernized solutions have not only improved our efficiency but also allowed us to navigate the complexities of the ever-changing food industry landscape with ease," said Jill Albano, Director of Purchasing and Supply Chain at Galardi Group. "The decision to renew our contract was driven by ArrowStream's unwavering commitment to innovation and their ability to adapt to the dynamic nature of our industry. They have been essential partners in driving our success."

ArrowStream's cloud-based platform empowers Galardi Group with real-time visibility into their supply chain, enabling data-driven decision-making and fostering collaboration across the entire foodservice network. Galardi Group recently kicked off the process of onboarding suppliers into ArrowStream's Supplier Pricing Portal, prioritizing where they spend most. In a short period of time, they have added 25% of their suppliers into the portal, accounting for over 40% of their spend, and expect to reach full compliance in 2024. In addition, Galardi Group is leveraging ArrowStream's Supplier Sourcing to seamlessly run RFP's and award business to participating suppliers more efficiently.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Galardi Group, a company known for its commitment to quality and excellence across the foodservice industry," said Jay Moon, Chief Customer Officer at ArrowStream. "Galardi Group recognizes the strategic importance of technology in ensuring a resilient and responsive supply chain and the ability to collaborate seamlessly across the foodservice network. We're excited to partner with Galardi Group to further enhance their competitive edge and meet the evolving demands of our industry."

ArrowStream's comprehensive supply chain platform enables foodservice operators to gain real-time visibility into their supply chain operations, track inventory, and make data-driven decisions. Galardi Group is the latest business to renew their long-term partnership with ArrowStream, joining a growing list of customers, including Arby's Purchasing Co-operative (ARCOP), Dickey's Barbecue Pit, and Hardee's, among others. ArrowStream remains committed to delivering cutting-edge supply chain solutions to its customers, helping them navigate the complexities of a modern foodservice industry.

