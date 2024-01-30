Economic Confidence In Türkiye Improves In January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Economic morale in Türkiye improved in January compared to last
month, with confidence noted to have climbed among service
providers, consumers and constructors, according to official data
released on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
The index rose by 3.1% to 99.4 in January, the fastest monthly
clip in the last nine months, following a 1.1% hike in December,
the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.
The confidence index for services surged 4% from last month to
116.8. The reading for consumer morale jumped by 3.9% to 80.4 and
for construction by 3.3% to 90.9.
On the other hand, sentiment deteriorated among retailers and
manufacturers by 1% to 115.6 and 0.5% to 102.9, respectively,
during the same period.
A rating above 100 indicates an optimistic outlook for the
overall economic situation, while a value below 100 suggests a
negative assessment.
