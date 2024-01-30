Chinese Army Conducts Live-Firing Exercises On Coast Of Fujian Province

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Eastern Zone of the Combat Command of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) conducted live-fire exercises on the coast of the eastern province of Fujian, Azernews reports, citing the Central Television of China.

The forces and means involved are not specified. The brief statement clarifies that the tasks related to striking naval targets with guided missiles were being worked out. The published video shows that the fire was conducted from several mobile launchers deployed in one of the eastern districts of Fujian Province on the coast.

The purpose of the exercises was to hone the combat capabilities of command and enlisted personnel in an emergency response to various situations.