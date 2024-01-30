Chinese Army Conducts Live-Firing Exercises On Coast Of Fujian Province

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Eastern Zone of the Combat Command of the People's
Liberation Army of China (PLA) conducted live-fire exercises on the
coast of the eastern province of Fujian, Azernews reports, citing the Central Television of China.
The forces and means involved are not specified. The brief
statement clarifies that the tasks related to striking naval
targets with guided missiles were being worked out. The published
video shows that the fire was conducted from several mobile
launchers deployed in one of the eastern districts of Fujian
Province on the coast.
The purpose of the exercises was to hone the combat capabilities
of command and enlisted personnel in an emergency response to
various situations.
MENAFN30012024000195011045ID1107788602
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.