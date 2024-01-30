Japanese PM Calls For Meeting With DPRK Leader

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during his keynote speech in parliament, said it was necessary to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to resolve problems in relations with Pyongyang, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

"In order to solve various problems related to the DPRK, it is necessary to hold talks with the country's leader Kim Jong Un. The elaboration of the relevant issue is progressing at a high level under my personal supervision," Kishida stressed.

Among the problems in relations between Tokyo and Pyongyang, the prime minister called for the development of the DPRK's missile and nuclear programs and the kidnapping of Japanese citizens.

Kishida, like his predecessors in recent years, has repeatedly stated his readiness to personally meet with Kim Jong-un. South Korean media previously reported that representatives of the DPRK and Japan held at least two meetings in third countries in June 2023 to discuss the problem of abducted Japanese citizens. The Japanese authorities have not officially confirmed this.