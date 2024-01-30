Japanese PM Calls For Meeting With DPRK Leader

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during his keynote speech
in parliament, said it was necessary to hold talks with North
Korean leader Kim Jong Un to resolve problems in relations with
Pyongyang, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
"In order to solve various problems related to the DPRK, it is
necessary to hold talks with the country's leader Kim Jong Un. The
elaboration of the relevant issue is progressing at a high level
under my personal supervision," Kishida stressed.
Among the problems in relations between Tokyo and Pyongyang, the
prime minister called for the development of the DPRK's missile and
nuclear programs and the kidnapping of Japanese citizens.
Kishida, like his predecessors in recent years, has repeatedly
stated his readiness to personally meet with Kim Jong-un. South
Korean media previously reported that representatives of the DPRK
and Japan held at least two meetings in third countries in June
2023 to discuss the problem of abducted Japanese citizens. The
Japanese authorities have not officially confirmed this.
