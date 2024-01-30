Books On Battles With Napoleon Found In 99-Year-Old Time Capsule In Hague

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
On Monday, a 99-year-old time capsule hidden under a statue of
King William II was discovered during the renovation of the Dutch
Azernews reports, citing
foreign media outlets.
The capsule contained historical documents and books about the
Dutch battles with Napoleon, including a three-volume
French-language book about the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.
The author of the work is the Dutch General Francois de Bas, a
popular military historian of the early twentieth century. The
discovery of the time capsule stunned historians who had not
previously known about its existence.
Mayor Jan van Zanen solemnly opened the capsule in the presence
of the press to show its contents, including letters, documents and
books. In 1815, Willem II commanded the Dutch troops as Crown
Prince and the following year arrived in St. Petersburg for the
wedding with Grand Duchess Anna Pavlovna, sister of the Russian
Emperor Alexander I.
