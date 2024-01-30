Niger Officially Notifies Its Withdrawal From ECOWAS

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) has
received an official notification from the Niger authorities about
the country's withdrawal from the organization, Azernews reports, citing international mass
media.
Previously, it was reported that the Economic Community of West
African Countries (ECOWAS) is ready to start negotiations to
resolve the situation with the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and
Niger from the organization.
Before that, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced that they
would immediately leave the Economic Community of West African
Countries (ECOWAS).
According to a representative of the military authorities of
Niger, the organization has clearly failed to help these States in
their fight against terrorism and improve the security
situation.
MENAFN30012024000195011045ID1107788598
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.