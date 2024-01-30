Japanese House Presents Exhibition Unity Of Design And Life

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The exhibition "Japanese Design Museum: the Unity of Design and
Life" presents the works of six leading masters of Japanese fine
art, reflecting the design culture of a particular region of Japan.
The exhibition presents projects that are usually the result of
public design, their history, connection with the region, and the
opinions of design experts who conducted the research, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
The exhibition will be on display at the Japanese House in Los
Angeles until April 14. Six world-renowned Japanese designers -
Tamae Hirokawa, Tetsuya Mizuguchi, Reiko Sudo, Kinya Tagawa,
Tsueshi Tane, and Koichiro Tsuzikawa - work in various fields of
design practice; from product design to film and video production,
from clothing and textiles to video games, design and
architecture.
They explored the creative aesthetics of different regions and
places in Japan. Each art critic presented samples collected in one
of the prefectures of Japan to the Museum of Mobile Design, which
showcases Japanese creativity, as well as their own stories and
works of art.
Visitors to the exhibition will get acquainted with the creators
of amazing works of art and their design practices.
