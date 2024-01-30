Colombia Introduces Emergency Regime

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Colombian President Gustavo Petro signed a decree on the
introduction of a state of emergency for a year due to the El Nino
climate phenomenon, Azernews reports, citing the
press service of the presidential administration.
"In order to properly counteract the effects of the El Nino
phenomenon, President Gustavo Petro has signed a decree declaring a
national disaster regime throughout the country," reads a statement
published in X.
The presidential Administration clarifies that the decree is
valid for 12 months. This measure makes it possible to allocate
additional budgetary funds to eliminate the consequences of the
disaster.
Last week, Petro said that Colombia intends to ask the UN for
help in extinguishing forest fires. According to the Office for
Disaster Management on January 26, more than 17 thousand hectares
have been affected by fire in recent months.
Abnormally hot weather has been recorded in the region for
several months. According to scientists, the drought was influenced
by the unusually active El Nino climatic phenomenon this
season.
MENAFN30012024000195011045ID1107788595
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.