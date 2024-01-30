Colombia Introduces Emergency Regime

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Colombian President Gustavo Petro signed a decree on the introduction of a state of emergency for a year due to the El Nino climate phenomenon, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the presidential administration.

"In order to properly counteract the effects of the El Nino phenomenon, President Gustavo Petro has signed a decree declaring a national disaster regime throughout the country," reads a statement published in X.

The presidential Administration clarifies that the decree is valid for 12 months. This measure makes it possible to allocate additional budgetary funds to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

Last week, Petro said that Colombia intends to ask the UN for help in extinguishing forest fires. According to the Office for Disaster Management on January 26, more than 17 thousand hectares have been affected by fire in recent months.

Abnormally hot weather has been recorded in the region for several months. According to scientists, the drought was influenced by the unusually active El Nino climatic phenomenon this season.