North Korea Launches Cruise Missiles

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
On January 30, at about 7 a.m., North Korea launched a series of
cruise missiles from the west coast, Azernews reports, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of
the Republic of South Korea.
South Korean officials said that this is the third cruise
missile launch in the last week.
It was launched two days after two Pulchvasal-3-31
submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles. The South Korean
armed forces are on high alert, monitoring North Korea's actions,
and exchanging information with their American counterparts.
Officials said that the cruise missiles fly low and maneuver
well, which allows them to evade missile defenses. Cruise missile
launches are not a direct violation of UN Security Council
resolutions prohibiting North Korea from using ballistic missile
technology.
MENAFN30012024000195011045ID1107788594
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.