North Korea Launches Cruise Missiles

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

On January 30, at about 7 a.m., North Korea launched a series of cruise missiles from the west coast, Azernews reports, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of South Korea.

South Korean officials said that this is the third cruise missile launch in the last week.

It was launched two days after two Pulchvasal-3-31 submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles. The South Korean armed forces are on high alert, monitoring North Korea's actions, and exchanging information with their American counterparts.

Officials said that the cruise missiles fly low and maneuver well, which allows them to evade missile defenses. Cruise missile launches are not a direct violation of UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting North Korea from using ballistic missile technology.