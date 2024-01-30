Russian Military Shells Village In Kherson Region, Injured Woman Hospitalized

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the village of Tokarivka in the Kherson region with artillery, injuring a 47-year-old resident.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"A resident was injured in a Russian artillery strike on the village of Tokarivka," the statement reads.

As noted, the 47-year-old victim sustained an explosive injury, partial amputation of a finger on her hand, and shrapnel wounds to her head, abdomen, and leg. She was taken to the hospital. Doctors are providing the woman with all the necessary medical care.

As reported, at night, the Russian army shelled the Bilozerka community in the Kherson region, leaving one dead and his wife injured. The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation.

The Russian military dropped explosives from a drone in Beryslav again, one person was killed.