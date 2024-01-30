Russian Military Shells Village In Kherson Region, Injured Woman Hospitalized

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the village of Tokarivka in the Kherson region with artillery, injuring a 47-year-old resident.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"A resident was injured in a Russian artillery strike on the village of Tokarivka," the statement reads.
As noted, the 47-year-old victim sustained an explosive injury, partial amputation of a finger on her hand, and shrapnel wounds to her head, abdomen, and leg. She was taken to the hospital. Doctors are providing the woman with all the necessary medical care.
Read also:
In Kherson
region, parents refuse to take 95 children out of shelling
As reported, at night, the Russian army shelled the Bilozerka community in the Kherson region, leaving one dead and his wife injured. The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation.
The Russian military dropped explosives from a drone in Beryslav again, one person was killed.
MENAFN30012024000193011044ID1107788592
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.