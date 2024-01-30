Russian Troops Strike Kharkiv District With Missiles For Second Time In A Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian troops have launched missile strikes on Kharkiv district for the second time in a day, information about the destruction is being clarified.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The invaders struck again at the Kharkiv district. At the moment, there are no casualties. Information about the destruction is being clarified," he wrote.

As reported, explosions occurred in Kharkiv at around 4:10 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Earlier, the Air Force reported the threat of the use of ballistic weapons.

On January 30, at 12:20, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Kharkiv district. There were no casualties.