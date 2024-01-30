Ukrainian Armed Forces Hit Occupants' Radar Station In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, in the morning of January 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a radar station of the Russian air defence system near the village of Rozdolne.

StratCom reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"On the morning of January 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a radar station of the Russian air defence system near the village of Rozdolne in the temporarily occupied Crimea," the statement said.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea on the morning of January 30. A series of loud sounds were heard in the south of the Ukrainian peninsula.