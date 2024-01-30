Ukrainian Soldiers Shoot Down Enemy Reconnaissance UAV In Southern Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers from the Air Command South destroyed a Russian Merlin-VR reconnaissance drone.
According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , posting a relevant video.
"On January 30, 2024, soldiers from the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command South destroyed a Russian Merlin-VR UAV," the report say. Read also:
'Army of drone
s' hit 26 Russian tanks in past week
As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 235 enemy drones of various types in the Tavria sector.
MENAFN30012024000193011044ID1107788587
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.