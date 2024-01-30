Ukrainian Soldiers Shoot Down Enemy Reconnaissance UAV In Southern Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers from the Air Command South destroyed a Russian Merlin-VR reconnaissance drone.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , posting a relevant video.

"On January 30, 2024, soldiers from the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command South destroyed a Russian Merlin-VR UAV," the report say.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 235 enemy drones of various types in the Tavria sector.