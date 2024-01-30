Russian Army Attacks Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts, Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring a civilian and damaging houses.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Today Synelnykove district was struck. A missile hit the yard of local residents. A residential building was partially destroyed. Another 31 houses were damaged. Several outbuildings were affected. A garage and a power line were hit. People were not injured," he wrote.

According to Lysak, Russian forces shelled the Nikopol district throughout the day. They deployed 10 kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol itself, the Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities came under attack. A 65-year-old man was injured. A kindergarten, a lyceum, a shop, and more than three dozen private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, 14 others were damaged. Cars, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged. As many as 25 chickens died.

As earlier reported, enemy UAVs attacked Kryvyi Rih on the night of January 30, hitting an infrastructure facility.

Photo: Telegram / Serhiy Lysak