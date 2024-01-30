Zelensky, Finnish President Discuss Security Challenges

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Finland Sauli Niinistö discussed in a phone call on Tuesday the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and current security challenges.

The Ukrainian president said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I spoke over phone with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö and thanked him for his personal contribution to Finland's support for Ukraine,” Zelensly said.

He reminded that this support includes two dozen military aid packages, Finland's strong support for Ukraine's NATO integration, and the consolidation of international support, particularly in the Global South.

Zelensky also stressed that he trusts in a fruitful cooperation with Finland's next president.

“We also talked about the state of the battlefield, current security challenges, and preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland,” he added.

As Ukrinform reported, presidential elections were held in Finland on Sunday, January 28.