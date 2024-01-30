Enemy Attacks Two Communities In Kharkiv Region With Iskander Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched missile attacks on two communities in the Kharkiv region, presumably, with Iskander missiles.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers continue to exert terror against the civilian population of Kharkiv region. In the evening, the enemy attacked the Zolochiv community of Bohodukhiv district. As a result of the shelling, a house was damaged. No casualties were reported. Another missile attack was launched on a village of the Mala Danylivka community, presumably, with Iskander-M. Details are being clarified. There were no casualties reported so far," noted Colonel Syniehubov.

Russian army attacks two districts ofregion, injuring civilian

As reported, the Russian army launched two missile strikes on the Kharkiv district on January 30. There were no casualties.

Photo: Flickr