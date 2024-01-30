U.S. Inspectors Meet With Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Inspectors general from the U.S. Department of Defense, the Department of State, and the United States Agency for International Development met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss oversight of U.S. security assistance.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said this in a post on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“Today inspectors general from the U.S. Department of State, USAID and the Department of State met with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. We discussed the importance of oversight and accountability of U.S. security assistance and the MOD's efforts to assure this oversight,” the diplomat said.

As Ukrinform reported, Inspectors from the U.S. Department of Defense, the Department of State, and the United States Agency for International Development arrived in Ukraine to help strengthen oversight and accountability of aid provided to Ukraine.

Photo: @USAmbKyiv