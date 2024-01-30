Downtown Montgomery Receives 2024 Main Street Alabama Designation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Main Street Alabama is thrilled to announce that Downtown Montgomery has been awarded a Main Street Alabama designation. This recognition marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to revitalize and enhance the heart of Montgomery.



With a population of over 228,000, Montgomery is one of Alabama's iconic cities, known for its Capitol Building and government institutions. It's a historic symbol of the state's heritage and culture, focusing on inclusive retail and a vibrant downtown. Montgomery prioritizes downtown development to cater to a growing international audience and meet the demand for local retail experiences.



"Main Street Alabama is proud to work with Downtown Montgomery as our newest designated district, said Mary Helmer Wirth, Main Street Alabama State Coordinator. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with them on their revitalization journey. With its rich history and vibrant community, Montgomery is a perfect addition to our network of thriving downtowns. We can't wait to see what the future holds for this dynamic city and look forward to working together to make it an even more amazing place to live, work, and play. Welcome to the family, Montgomery!"



Downtown Montgomery receives the designation following its progress through the aspiring tier. The Montgomery Downtown Business Association (DBA) is set to transition into the Main Street Designated program. Main Street Alabama will build upon prior endeavors to rejuvenate the district and their notable development activities. The Main Street Approach will play a pivotal role in crafting economic strategies to enhance existing businesses, cultivating a dedicated group of volunteers committed to improving the district, fostering an inclusive atmosphere, and creating year-round experiences for both residents and visitors to enjoy.



The public is invited to the official kick-off on Wednesday, January 31, at the Kress building, 39 Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery.

To learn more, visit: our-communities/



Main Street Alabama is a non-profit organization focused on revitalizing historic downtown districts throughout the state. With a mission to create vibrant, sustainable communities, Main Street Alabama provides resources and support to communities dedicated to preserving their unique culture and history.



*(Logo: uploads/l_MainStreetAlabamaLogoColorNopadding.png)

Company :-Main Street Alabama

User :- Downtown Montgomery

Email :...

Phone :-2059108819

Mobile:- 2059108819

Url :-