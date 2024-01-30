Seychelles President Expresses Pride Following Seychelles' Improved Ranking On The 2023 Corruption Perception Index

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Following the release of the 2023 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), Seychelles is now ranked 20th out of 180 countries where it has scored 71 points out of 100.

Seychelles is also ranked first in the Sub-Saharan African Region ahead of Cape-Verde (64th) and Botswana (150th).

Seychelles ultimately also shares the same ranking as France and the United Kingdom.

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan has expressed the immense pride of a small island nation following such a significant achievement issued by the CPI.

" We are extremely proud. This displays the commitment of this administration in ensuring that transparency and good governance remains at the core of our decisions and actions. As a country, we will continue to strive to improve our CPI ranking whilst also ensuring we maintain the integrity, credibility and confidence in our Public Institutions. Seychelles remains steadfast in its quest to eliminate corruption and increase public trust."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.