Humanitarian Partners Seek US$1.6 Billion To Assist 5.2 Million People In Somalia In 2024

Today, the United Nations in Somalia, humanitarian partners together with the Federal and State Governments released the 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP), which seeks US$1.6 billion to assist 5.2 million people out of 6.9 million who need lifesaving humanitarian and protection assistance in Somalia.

“In addition to climatic shocks, conflict and insecurity, widespread poverty and disease outbreaks will continue to drive humanitarian needs this year,” said Mr. George Conway, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia.“Humanitarian and development partners will strengthen complementarity and work towards collective outcomes that will help reduce needs, risks and vulnerabilities, increase resilience and ensure that future shocks do not lead to catastrophe.”

In 2023, Somalia was hit by shocks including devastating drought, unprecedented heavy rains and flooding, and new displacement. As a result, millions are continuing to suffer from hunger and malnutrition. While the situation has improved since 2023, 4.3 million people - almost one-fourth of the population – remain acutely food insecure and two in five children under the age of 5 suffer from acute malnutrition. An estimated 3.8 million people are internally displaced, and a cholera outbreak is spreading in several districts.

“More than 80 per cent of the displaced are women and children and face serious protection risks,” said Mr. Mohamud Moalim, Commissioner, Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SODMA).“The Somali Government is concerned about the humanitarian situation that is worsened by climate-induced crises. We are determined to address the underlying causes of Somalia's crises, improve livelihoods and build long-term durable solutions.”

In 2024, humanitarian partners will implement a more stringently targeted response, with a focus on assisting populations in most severe need. The response is tailored to ensure realistic planning and strict response boundaries. The funding requirements reflect a 37 per cent reduction from $2.6 billion that was required to meet the needs of 7.6 million people in 2023.

“I am very appreciative of the Government and humanitarian partners work to support people in need in Somalia,” said Mr. Conway.“Humanitarian partners reached up to 3.8 million people cumulatively in 2023 and are committed to building on these achievements.”

