Kenya: Inauguration Of Transition Committee For Social Health Authority Marks Key Step Towards Healthcare Reform

Today, on January 30, 2024, Cabinet Secretary for Health Nakhumicha S. Wafula officially inaugurated the Transition Committee for the Social Health Authority. This committee, appointed via a gazette notice on January 26, 2024, is tasked with facilitating the seamless transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the newly established Social Health Authority.

Chaired by Kap-Kirwok R. Jason, the Transition Committee comprises esteemed professionals including Dr. Daniel Mwai, Dr. Kipruto Chermusoi Chesang, Dr. Jacinta N. Wasike, Gladys Wambui Mburu, Stephen Kaboro Mbugua, Dr. Elizabeth N. Wangia, Christopher Leparan Tialal, Dr. Jacob Otachi Orina, and Dr. Stanley Bii.

In attendance were members of the Social Health Authority Board, led by Chairman Timothy Olweny and acting CEO Elijah Wachira. The event marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the Social Health Act of 2023, which necessitates all NHIF members to register afresh with the Social Health Authority under the Social Health Insurance Fund.

