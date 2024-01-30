Indian Navy: Hijacked Sri Lankan Fishing Vessel Rescued

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Indian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that a Sri Lankan fishing vessel and its crew were rescued in a coordinated multilateral response.

Indian Defence Ministry statement said that Sri Lankan flagged fishing trawler Lorenzo Putha was hijacked as three pirates boarded the fishing trawler on 27 January about 955 nautical mile east of Mogadishu, Somalia.

"The Indian Navy in collaboration with Seychelles Defence Forces and Sri Lanka Navy successfully intercepted and rescued the hijacked vessel," the statement said.

Indian Navy deployed INS Sharda from Kochi on 28th January and with the help of drone located the hijacked fishing vessel.

Through coordination and information sharing with the Sri Lanka and Seychelles International Liaison Officers at New Delhi interception of the hijacked fishing vessel was made possible in Seychelles Exclusive Economic Zone on 29 January.

"The three pirates surrendered to the Seychelles Coast Guard and all six crew members are safe and the vessel is being escorted to Mahe, Seychelles," it further said. Earlier today, the Defence Ministry announced that Indian Navy rescued two Iranian fishing vessels and 36 crew members. (end) atk











