Kuwait's Amir Arrives Home After State Visit To Saudi Arabia

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and an official delegation accompanying him arrived in Kuwait Tuesday after a state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His Highness the Amir was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Duaij Khalifa Al-Malek Al-Sabah, Sheikh Salem Abdulaziz Al-Saud Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Ahmad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr. Ali Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mubarak Duaij Al-Ibrahim Al-Sabah, Sheikh Fahad Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and senior Amiri Diwan officials. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.