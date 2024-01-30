Blast In Political Rally Kills Four In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (KUNA) - At least four people lost their lives while several others received injuries on Tuesday in a blast targeting a political rally in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, said officials.

A senior medical officer of the government run District Headquarters Hospital, Dr. Babar told the media that four people lost their lives while at least five people were injured.

According to initial reports, the blast occurred in a political rally organized by the former ruling political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sibi district of Balochistan. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast. The provincial government has declared an emergency in all hospitals in Sibi and Quetta, the provincial capital.

The blast comes at a time when security has been beefed up in Balochistan and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan due to upcoming general elections in the country scheduled to be held on February 8th. The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a statement expressing concern over the explosion during the political rally in Sibi.

The ECP has urged an immediate report from the authorities and asked police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack. Earlier in the day, security forces had thwarted three coordinated attacks launched by terrorists using rockets and sophisticated weapons in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province. (end)

