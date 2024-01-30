Israeli Occupation Storms PRCS H.Q In Khan Younis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces stormed, at gunpoint, Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRSC) H.Q and Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, the society said Tuesday.

In a press release, the society added that the Israeli occupation army asked those displaced and society's teams to evacuate the building, amid cutting off communication.

It warned against deep danger facing its teams and those displaced as their tents are set on fire inside the campus of the society's H.Q.

This came at a time when the Israeli occupation army tightened its blockade on Nasser Medical Center in Khan Younis.

The army is also launching artillery and air shelling across the city and compels Palestinians to forcibly displace their houses via the coastal way towards Rafah. (end)

