Iran Summons UK Envoy Over Sanctions Against Iranians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Tuesday British Ambassador in Tehran Simon Shercliff in protest against sanctions the UK imposed on some Iranian officials regarding "threats to kill journalists on the British soil".

Ambassador Simon Shercliff was summoned and handed a protest note regarding British "accusations and sanctions" on Iran, the Ministry added in a statement.

The statement noted that the British accusations and sanctions are "baseless" and "unreal pretexts".

On Monday, the UK sanctioned some Iranian officials, claiming that they are "involved in threats to kill journalists on its soil". (end)

