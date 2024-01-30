Biden Says He Has Decided How To Respond To Attack In Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- In response to a question by a reporter on whether he has made a decision on how to respond to the attack in Jordan, US President Biden said on Tuesday "Yes."

A white House statement said Biden also responded on the threat of a wider war in the Middle East, by saying "I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for."

When asked if he holds Iran responsible, Biden replied: "I do hold them responsible in the sense that they're supplying the weapons to the people who did it," but when asked about if a direct link to Iran has been established, he replied: "We'll have that discussion."

When asked about deterrence in the Middle East and what would be different this time, he replied: "We'll see."

Around 160 attacks were launched on US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed militants, the US claimed, since October 17, 2023.

These attacks began two weeks after the Israeli occupation started the ongoing war on Gaza. (end)

