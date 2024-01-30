Multiple Attacks In SW Pakistan Kill Four Security Personnel, Nine Militants

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- The thwarted coordinated attacks launched by terrorists using rockets and sophisticated weapons in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province left four security personnel, two civilians, and nine militants dead, Pakistan military said on Tuesday.

A statement by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday said that security forces killed at least nine terrorists as they repulsed attacks in Balochistan's Mach and Kolpur areas.

It further said that the multiple terrorists including suicide bombers attacked Mach and Kolpur complexes in Balochistan, which was effectively responded to by law enforcement agencies. The security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized who are carrying out the ensuing operation.

It confirmed that nine terrorists including three suicide bombers have been killed till now and three were injured.

However, it added that four members of the law enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom along with two innocent civilians during the intense exchange of fire.

"Effective response by Law Enforcement Agencies is a testament to their unrelenting resolve in the fight against terrorism.

Pakistan's security forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability in the country," ISPR concluded.

Earlier in the day, Interim Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that six militants were killed after security forces thwarted three terror attacks in the province's Mach town late on Monday night.

The attacks come at a time when security has been beefed up in Balochistan and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan due to upcoming general elections in the country scheduled to be held on February 8th. (Pickup previous)

